Premco Global: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors held today 18th September 2017 at its registered office, Board Meeting commenced at 2.00pm and concluded at 4.00pm and approved the recommendations of ESOP Compensation Committee (ECC) as decided. The ESOP Compensation Committee (ECC) have decided to Grant 40,800 stock options (ESOP's) under 'Premco Global Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2017 (PGL ESOP 2017) to eligible employees ie. to permanent employees of company and to the employees of Subsidiary Company.Details attachedSource : BSE