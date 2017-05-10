May 09, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Premco Global's board meeting held on May 09, 2017
Premco Global Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, following were considered and approved :
- The Board recommends Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share of Rs. 10/- each.Source : BSE
