Premco Global's board meeting on September 7, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th September 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to:Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for first Quarter ended 30th June2017.Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will be closed from Friday 01st September 2017 till forty-eight hours after communication of declaration of un-audited financial results to the Stock Exchanges ie. 09th September 2017 for Directors, KMP, Officers and Designated Employees, and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE