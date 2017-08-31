App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premco Global's board meeting on September 7, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th September 2017.

Premco Global's board meeting on September 7, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th September 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to:

Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for first Quarter ended 30th June2017.
Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will be closed from Friday 01st September 2017 till forty-eight hours after communication of declaration of un-audited financial results to the Stock Exchanges ie. 09th September 2017 for Directors, KMP, Officers and Designated Employees, and their immediate relatives.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.