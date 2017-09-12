Premco Global's board meeting held on September 18, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 18th September 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to:Consider grant of options under 'PREMCO GLOBAL LIMITED EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME, 2017(PGL ESOP 2017).Source : BSE