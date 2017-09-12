App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premco Global's board meeting held on September 18, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.

Premco Global's board meeting held on September 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 18th September 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to:

Consider grant of options under 'PREMCO GLOBAL LIMITED EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME, 2017(PGL ESOP 2017).

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.