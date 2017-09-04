Preeti Securities' board meeting on September 14, 2017

we herewith inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter-alia to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017Further, pursuant to the Company's Policy & Internal Code of Conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 04th September, 2017, and will reopen after 24 hours of the publication of aforesaid financial resultsSource : BSE