Announcements
Sep 04, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Preeti Securities' board meeting on September 14, 2017

we herewith inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter-alia to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017

Further, pursuant to the Company's Policy & Internal Code of Conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 04th September, 2017, and will reopen after 24 hours of the publication of aforesaid financial resultsSource : BSE

