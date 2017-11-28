App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precision Wires India's board meeting on December 7, 2017

The Meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017.

 
 
The Meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017 to, inter-alia, to consider and take on record, amongst other things the following:

i) The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017 of FY 2017-18.

ii) Re-appointment of Shri Milan M Mehta as Managing Director as may be decided by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

iii) In order to meet our growing need of capital at competitive terms, Company intends to negotiate & induct another bank to share charge on the assets with the existing Bankers.

Further, Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the "Trading Window" for trading in the equity shares of the Company by any "Insider" covered under the said Regulations will be closed with immediate effect up to the closing hours of 9th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for considering un-audited Results for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September,2017 of FY 2017-18.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

