Aug 23, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precision Wires' board meeting on September 6, 2017

Precision Wires' board meeting on September 6, 2017
Dear Sir,

Sub: INTIMATION REGARDING ----- MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES.

We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors and its Committees of Precision Wires India Ltd. will be held on Wednesday, 6th September, 2017, in Mumbai inter-alia among other things to consider and to take on record the following:

i) The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 of FY 2017-18.
ii) Capacity – addition of Winding Wires made of Copper.

Further, Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the "Trading Window" for trading in the equity shares of the Company by any "Insider" covered under the said Regulations will be closed with immediate effect from 2 P.M. today upto the closing hours of 8th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for considering un-audited Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 of FY 2017-18.

You are requested to take the above information on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
For PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED


(Nishthi H Dharmani)
Company Secretary

Source : BSE

