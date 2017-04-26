App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precision Wires' board meeting on May 08, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Precision Wires India Limited will be held on Monday, 8th May,2017.

Precision Wires' board meeting on May 08, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Precision Wires India Limited will be held on Monday, 8th May,2017,in Mumbai, inter-alia among other things, to consider and to take on record the following business: 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended (Q4) and year ended 31st March,2017 of FY 2016-17 and to recommend final dividend, if any. 2. Re-appointment of Shri. Mahendra R Mehta as Managing Director for a further period as may be decided by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors. 3. Appointment of Statutory Auditors The "Trading window" for trading in the equity shares of the Company by any "Insider" covered under the Code will be closed from with immediate effect upto the closing hours of 10-05-2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.