Precision Wires' board meeting on May 08, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Precision Wires India Limited will be held on Monday, 8th May,2017,in Mumbai, inter-alia among other things, to consider and to take on record the following business: 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended (Q4) and year ended 31st March,2017 of FY 2016-17 and to recommend final dividend, if any. 2. Re-appointment of Shri. Mahendra R Mehta as Managing Director for a further period as may be decided by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors. 3. Appointment of Statutory Auditors The "Trading window" for trading in the equity shares of the Company by any "Insider" covered under the Code will be closed from with immediate effect upto the closing hours of 10-05-2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE