Aug 31, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Precision Electronics' AGM on September 25, 2017
This is to inform that AGM of the company shall be convened on 25.09.2017 at 3.00 p.m at Bipin Chandra Pal Memorial Auditorium, A-81, CR Park, New Delhi-110019. The notice of AGM along with remote e-voting facility is attached herewith.
