Sep 07, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Precision Containeurs' AGM on September 28, 2017
1) Confirmation of Completion of dispatch of Annual Report 2016-2017 to our Shareholder .
2) evoting for AGM
3) Book Closure from 25/9/2017 to 27/9/2017.
4) Copy of Notice for AGM attached .
