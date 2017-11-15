Precision Camshafts - Outcome of board meeting

In compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2017 has approved and taken on record the following:1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th November, 2017 along with Limited Review report, issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company; and2. Statement of assets and liabilities as at the half year ended on 30th September, 2017.3. Has considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Swapneel Kuber from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f 29.09.2017Source : BSE