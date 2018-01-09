Precision Camshafts' board meeting on February 12, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations"), this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12th, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Company's standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2017 (Financial Year 2017-18)Source : BSE