Precious Trading: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 17th June, 2017, inter alia, has, subject to approval of the members, passed enabling resolutions for:1.Approval of Adoption of new set of Articles of the Company as per Companies Act, 2013.2.Approval of increase in Borrowing limit under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013.3.Approval of limit for creation of security on the movable and immovable properties of the Company under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.4.Approval of limit to make investments, give loan or guarantee or provide security under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Kindly take the above on record and oblige.Source : BSE