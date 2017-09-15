PreciousTrading's 34th AGM held on September 29, 2017

please find attached herewith the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29th day of September, 2017 at Sheth House, Next to Dindoshi Fire Station, Gen. A. K. Vaidya Marg, Malad (East), Mumbai - 400097 at 03.00 p.m.The Register of Members and Transfer Register of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE