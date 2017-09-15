App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PreciousTrading's 34th AGM held on September 29, 2017

Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017.

PreciousTrading's 34th AGM held on September 29, 2017
please find attached herewith the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29th day of September, 2017 at Sheth House, Next to Dindoshi Fire Station, Gen. A. K. Vaidya Marg, Malad (East), Mumbai - 400097 at 03.00 p.m.

The Register of Members and Transfer Register of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.