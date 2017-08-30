Aug 30, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Precious Trading & Investments' board meeting on September 4, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider and fix date, time and venue to convene the Annual General Meeting.
