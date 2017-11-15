Pratibha Industries - Outcome of board meeting

With reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, have, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017, subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. A copy of the Financial Results and Limited Review R
With reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, have, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017, subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. A copy of the Financial Results and Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith.Source : BSE