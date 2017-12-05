Prataap Snacks' board meeting on December 13, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.We further wish to inform you that the Trading Window, as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulation) 2015 and Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, will be closed from December 4, 2017 to 15th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement/ declaration of such results by the Company.Source : BSE