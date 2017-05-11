App
May 11, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranavadity Spinning Mills: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that at the Board Meeting held today i.e on May 11, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017.

We wish to inform the Exchange that at the Board Meeting held today i.e on May 11, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we are enclosing the following documents: (i)Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2017; (ii)Auditors' Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 issued by M/s. B.K. Shroff & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company; (iii)Declaration on Auditors' Report with Unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. Further, please note that pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, in view of mandatory rotation of Auditors, subject to the approval of members of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of M/s. Suresh Kumar Mittal & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 500063N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a period of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. Kindly take note of the same.Source : BSE

