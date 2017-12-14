Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 14th December, 2017, the following decisions were taken:1. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results including Statement of Assets & Liabilities as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.2. The Board took note of the Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2017.The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m..We request you to kindly take the above information on record.Source : BSE