you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 12, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Woollen: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 12th September, 2017, the following decisions were taken:

1. The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m..

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
