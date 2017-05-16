Prakash Woollen's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Please find enclosed Notice of Board Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to be held on 26th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March,2017 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017 as per regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 among other things. Please take the same on record. Thanking You,Source : BSE