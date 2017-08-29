Prakash Woollen's AGM on September 20, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, please find enclosed Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at 18th KM Stone, Delhi Moradabad Road, NH-24, Village Amhera, Distt. J.P. Nagar- 244102.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE