Prakash Steelage: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.11.2017

Prakash Steelag is in the Steel - Tubes & Pipes sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.95 crore.

The company management includes Prakash C Kanugo - Chairman & Managing Director, Hemant P Kanugo - Whole Time Director, Ashok M seth - Executive Director & CFO, Himanshu J Thaker - Independent Director, A Prakashchandra Hegde - Independent Director, Neetta K Bokaria - Independent Director. Source : BSE