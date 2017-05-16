Prakash Steelag's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Dear Sir, Pursuant to Reg.29, 33 and 47(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017, at the Reg.Office of the Co., inter alia, among other matters, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors' Report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st Mar., 2017. Closure of Trading Window: In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Reg., 2015,the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Co. will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st Mar., 2017 for all Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company and their dependents from Wednesday, the 17th May, 2017 till 48 hrs after the announcement of the said financial results of the Co. to the SE's (both days inclusive).Source : BSE