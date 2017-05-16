App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Steelag's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017.

Prakash Steelag's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Dear Sir, Pursuant to Reg.29, 33 and 47(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017, at the Reg.Office of the Co., inter alia, among other matters, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors' Report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st Mar., 2017. Closure of Trading Window: In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Reg., 2015,the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Co. will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st Mar., 2017 for all Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company and their dependents from Wednesday, the 17th May, 2017 till 48 hrs after the announcement of the said financial results of the Co. to the SE's (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.