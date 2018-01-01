Prakash Industries' board meeting on January 8, 2017

Board Meeting will be held on 8th January, 2018 to consider inter alia Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December, 2017

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 198.70 and 52-week low Rs 44.05 on 29 December, 2017 and 02 January, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 1.38 percent below its 52-week high and 344.84 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,990.47 crore. Source : BSE