Prakash Constro: Outcome of board meeting

1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and three Months ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record. .2. Considered and approved the change in the Venue of 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 owing to change in Registered Office of company and approved Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting.3. Re-designated Mr. Prafulla Bhat as Executive Director of the company.4. Re-designated Mr. Prakash P. Laddha as Non-Executive Director of the company.Kindly take the same on records and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE