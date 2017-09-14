App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Constro: Outcome of board meeting

Considered and approved the change in the Venue of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 owing to change in Registered Office of company and approved Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting and Re-designated Mr. Prafulla Bhat as Executive Director of the company.

Prakash Constro: Outcome of board meeting
1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and three Months ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record. .
2. Considered and approved the change in the Venue of 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 owing to change in Registered Office of company and approved Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting.
3. Re-designated Mr. Prafulla Bhat as Executive Director of the company.
4. Re-designated Mr. Prakash P. Laddha as Non-Executive Director of the company.

Kindly take the same on records and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.