Prajay Engineers Syndicate's AGM on September 27, 2017

Sep 06, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that the 23th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Hotel Woodbridge, A.C. Guards, Lakadikapul, Hyderabad - 500004, the Notice for the said Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith.

With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (12), we wish to inform you that the 23th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Hotel Woodbridge, A.C. Guards, Lakadikapul, Hyderabad - 500004, the Notice for the said Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith.

Further the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, September 20, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 23 Annual General Meeting.

The Company has provided electronic voting (e-voting) facility to the members through electronic voting platform of Karvy Computershare Private Limited. Members holding shares either in physical or in demat mode as on the cutoff date i.e., Wednesday, September 20, 2017 may cast their votes electronically on the businesses set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The e-voting shall commence from Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 5.00 p.m.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

D. Madhavi Latha
Company Secretary
Source : BSE

