App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pradip Overseas' board meeting on May 30, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 01:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company.

Pradip Overseas' board meeting on May 30, 2017
We refer to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 01:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company at A/601, Narnarayan Complex, Nr. Swastik Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-380 009, interalia to approve Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in pursuant to Code of Conduct as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed for all Directors, Designated Employees and other persons covered under the Code from May 08, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.