Pradip Overseas' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We refer to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 01:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company at A/601, Narnarayan Complex, Nr. Swastik Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-380 009, interalia to approve Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in pursuant to Code of Conduct as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed for all Directors, Designated Employees and other persons covered under the Code from May 08, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE