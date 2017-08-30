Pradeep Metals' director Raj Kumar Mittal resigns

Pursuant to Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Raj Kumar Mittal, Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company, vide his letter dated 29th August, 2017.The Board of Directors of the Company has noted his resignation vide circular resolution dated 30th August, 2017.Accordingly, Mr. Raj Kumar Mittal ceases to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. 29th August, 2017.Kindly take the same on record and acknowledgeSource : BSE