Pradeep Metals to consider dividend

Pradeep Metals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter / Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend declaration of Dividend, for FY 2016-17, if any.Further, in terms of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company's internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from May 05, 2017 till May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE