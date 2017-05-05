Pradeep Metals' board meeting on May 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th day of May, 2017 at Navi Mumbai inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend declaration of Dividend, for FY 2016-17, if any. Further, in terms of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Company's internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 5th May 2017 till 15th May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE