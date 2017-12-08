Prabhav Industries appoints Ranka Dargar & Co. as Statutory Auditor

With reference to above subject and in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on today i.e. 07th December, 2017 at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.00 p.m.1. Accepted the resignation of M/s. Chirag C Mehta & Co., Statutory Auditor of the company.2. Appointed M/s. Ranka Dargar & Co., as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for Financial year 2017-18 to fill up the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. Chirag C Mehta & Co. subject to approval of members in the extra ordinary general meeting.3. Approved draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting.Source : BSE