Prabhav Industries' board meeting on December 07, 2017

Board meeting on 07/12/2017

Prabhav Ind is in the Steel - Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 4.65 crore.

The company management includes Antony Isabu Esak - Managing Director, Shivsharan Narayanappa Yulidra - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Geeta Rajendra Varma - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Gautam Kalu Mohite - Additional Director, Pravin Luka Patil - Additional Director, Akash Samadhan Suradkar - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531855.

Its Registered office is at Office No. 204, Times Square,,Opp.Landmark Empire, Surat,Gujarat - 395001.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE