Prabhat Telecoms - Outcome of board meeting

Prabhat Telecoms (India)Limited has informed BSE regarding to offer, issue and allot Equity Shares on Preferential basis by Conversion of Loan in to Equity Shares of the Company, subject to the approval of Members of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
