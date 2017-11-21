Prabhat Telecoms' board meeting on November 28, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to discuss and approve the issue of Equity shares of the Company on preferential basis.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to discuss and approve the issue of Equity shares of the Company on preferential basis.Source : BSE