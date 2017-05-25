May 24, 2017 11:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prabhat Telecom's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the corporate office of the Company to inter-alia consider and Approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE