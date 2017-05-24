May 24, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prabhat Dairy recommends final dividend
Prabhat Dairy Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 40 paise per equity share of Rs. 10/- each.
