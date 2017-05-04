May 04, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PPAP Automotive's board meeting on May 23, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Agreement, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any.
