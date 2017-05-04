PPAP Automotive to consider dividend

PPAP Automotive Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any.Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, shall remain closed with effect from May 08, 2017 till May 25, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting.Source : BSE