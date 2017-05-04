App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PPAP Automotive to consider dividend

PPAP Automotive Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any.

PPAP Automotive to consider dividend
PPAP Automotive Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, shall remain closed with effect from May 08, 2017 till May 25, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.