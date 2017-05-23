May 23, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PPAP Automotive recommends final dividend
PPAP Automotive Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the final dividend of Rs. 1.75/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
