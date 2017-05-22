Power Mech Projects' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Plot No 77, Jubilee Enclave, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081, inter-alia to transact the following items of business: 1. To recommend final dividend, if any, for the FY 2016-17. 2. To consider and approve standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 3. To consider and approve consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. In this connection, the Trading Window for all designated persons as under 'Power Mech- Insider Trading Policy' will be closed from Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 to Thursday, 01st June, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and for dissemination to the general public at large.Source : BSE