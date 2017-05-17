May 17, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Power Grid Corporation to consider FY17 results & final dividend on May 29, 2017
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 after these Results are reviewed by the Audit Committee.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 after these Results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Board shall also consider recommendation of final dividend for FY 2016-17, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Further, the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from May 18, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will open on June 01, 2017.Source : BSE
Further, the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from May 18, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will open on June 01, 2017.Source : BSE