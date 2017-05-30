Power Grid recommends dividend

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, have approved the following :1. Final Dividend recommended - 33.5% of Share capital i.e. Rs. 3.35 per share of Rs.10/- each. This is in addition to interim dividend of 10% of Share Capital i.e. Rs.1.00 per share paid on March 02, 2017.Source : BSE