May 30, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Power Grid recommends dividend
Power Grid Corporation at its meeting held on May 29, 2017 has approved final dividend recommended - 33.5 percent of share capital i.e. Rs 3.35 per share of Rs 10 each.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, have approved the following :
1. Final Dividend recommended - 33.5% of Share capital i.e. Rs. 3.35 per share of Rs.10/- each. This is in addition to interim dividend of 10% of Share Capital i.e. Rs.1.00 per share paid on March 02, 2017.Source : BSE
