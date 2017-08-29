Power Finance's AGM on September 20, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer books of Power Finance Corporation Limited will remain closed from 13th September, 2017 to 20th September, 2017, both days inclusive, in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the September 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, New Delhi, Delhi 110004.Further, in compliance with provisions of Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is providing remote e-voting facility to all the Shareholders of the Company in respect of all the items to be transacted at the said Meeting. The cut off date for the purpose of determining the voting rights of shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, is 12th September, 2017. The e-voting period commences on 17th September, 2017 at 10.00 am and will end at 5.00 pm on 19th September, 2017.Source : BSE