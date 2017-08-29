Positive Elect: Outcome of board meeting

Positive Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 28, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following;- Considered and approved the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting and the date for the AGM is Scheduled to be held on September 25, 2017 at Milan Deep Hall, Sher Khan Complex, J-142, Paharpur Road, Garden Reach, Near S. K. Foundation School, Kolkata - 700024.Source : BSE