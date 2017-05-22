Positive Electronics' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is inform to you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday , 1:30 p.m. on 30th May,2017 at registered office of the company inter-alias to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other matter with the permission of the chairperson. Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's code for prevention of Insider trading, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the purpose of consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2017 of the Company with immediate effect till 48 hours after announcement of the financial results of the company to stock exchange (both days inclusive).Source : BSE