Announcements
Nov 30, 2017 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Popular Estate Management's board meeting held on September 30, 2017

The Board meeting was held today to adopt and approve un-audited half yearly results for the half year ended on September 30, 2017

 
 
The Board meeting was held today to adopt and approve un-audited half yearly results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2017.

Popular Estate is in the Construction & Contracting - Real Estate sector.

The company management includes Ramanlal Bholidas Patel - Chairman & Managing Director, Dashrathbhai Bholidas Patel - Whole Time Director, Purshottam Maganlal Pandya - Independent Director, Suresh Natwarlal Patel - Independent Director, Rameshbhai Revabhai Patel - Independent Director, Saritaben Natwarlal Patel - Woman Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531870.

Its Registered office is at 81, 8th Floor, A-Wing, "New York Tower",,Opp : Muktidham Derasar, Ahmedabad,Gujarat - 380054.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
