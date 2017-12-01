Pooja Entertainment and Films' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 at 05.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia for considering and approving the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017Source : BSE