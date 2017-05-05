May 05, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ponni Sugars (Erode) to consider dividend
Ponni Sugars (Erode) has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting to be held on May 30, 2017 will consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17; and consider declaration or passing over of Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.
