Sep 04, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pondy Oxides: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on September 4,2017, inter-alia considered and approved-
1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
2. Investments in Meloy Metals Private Limited and to make it subsidiary.
